Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Rumoured Boyfriend, Saying “He is someone”; Deets Inside!

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend, Orhan Awatramani. When asked about the status of their relationship and how things are going, Janhvi had this to say, keep reading to know all the details.

Janhvi Kapoor recently wowed fans with stunning pictures from the beach, which she posted on her social media account. Her friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, was also in the pictures, and he knows how to work the camera! Orry is often seen at Bollywood parties and dinner outings and is no stranger to the limelight.

Janhvi Kapoor and her close friend Orry have been spotted together on several occasions in India and abroad. Most recently, the duo was seen enjoying a holiday in New York City. Orry has also been present for some of Janhvi’s professional milestones, such as the screening of her film ‘Mili’. It’s clear that these two have a strong bond and greatly support each other.

Some fans speculate that there might be more to this relationship than meets the eye. Is something brewing between them?

Janhvi revealed that she has known Orry for years and enjoys his company, saying, “he is fun to be around.” According to the actress, “Orry and I have been friends for several years, and besides having a great time together, he has always had both of our backs. I have a lot of trust in him, and it seems like home when he is here. It’s uncommon to find friends who will defend you the way he defends his buddies. He’s an awesome man.”

Social activist and Bollywood’s “blue-eyed lad” Orry was seen on camera arriving at the Mili special screening. To the event, he donned casual wear, a solid beige T-shirt, off-white cargo pants, and two-toned sneakers. There, he also ran into filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi’s father.