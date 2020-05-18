Kalki Koechlin is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and is known for doing some pathbreaking roles. She is also known for breaking the stereotypes of the society with her way of living. In a recent interview with PinkVilla, she has opened up on the fact that she was called a Russian Prostitute by some people in the industry and other dark secrets. Read on.

“I remember being really upset after Dev D because there was one article that came out and at that time I was reading everything because it was my first film. That article was like, ‘They get all Russian prostitutes to work her in Bollywood’ and I was like, I am not Russian. Get your research right atleast.”

Kalki added, “I saw judgments coming from our own media. I found that really tough in the beginning. But today, my super power is that I do not read any of that stuff.”

She later revealed that she had no work after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She was quoted by the portal, saying, “I have literally had eight-nine months of no work coming to me. That too after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg were blessed with a baby girl on February 07. The baby girl has been named Sappho. In an earlier interview, she revealed that she was frequently trolled with questions like ‘Where’s the husband?’ and ‘how can you do this?’