Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most talented actresses and is the undisputed queen of Bollywood. She has won several awards and hearts with her acting. She entered the Bollywood industry without any connection and made a remarkable mark for herself. But despite all the hard work she’s done, she still gets a lot of judgemental stares with people questioning her ways of working or talking. In an interesting interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that people used to call her a gold digger from a small town.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana revealed that she wants to be one of the richest Indian by the age of 50 and also spoke about when she ran away from home with just Rs 1500 in the pocket. She said, “To be honest, I never thought I’d come this far. I never had these as my primary ambitions. I didn’t have material ambitions. But it started off when I saw that women are hugely judged for not going after material ambitions. Men are running this race. The women feel vulnerable at that point.”

She went on to say, “Being a woman, I don’t think about money. But am I looked like that from an outer perspective? That I’m a gold digger from a small town? This is something that has been so obnoxiously told to me which changed the course of my life forever. Then, it became about material things. Then, I thought that maybe, I will have a fair chance in the society if I have that. So now, I have another goal, to be one of the richest people in India by the age of 50.”

