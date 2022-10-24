Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Amid Business Disputes!

Kanye West has reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez to represent him in his ongoing business disputes with brands.

Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets land him in hot trouble. Kanye West was recently chastised for making anti-Semitic remarks during the ongoing White Lives Matter controversy.

The rapper’s recent comments sparked outrage, prompting fashion brands that collaborate with him to take a stand. The rapper, who has worked with major brands in the industry, appeared to have taken a financial hit.

Kanye West was recently chastised for making anti-Semitic remarks during the ongoing White Lives Matter controversy. The rapper’s recent comments sparked outrage, prompting fashion brands that collaborate with him to take a stand. The rapper, who has worked with major brands in the industry, appeared to have taken a financial hit.

Adidas recently announced that their deal with the Jesus Walks rapper was “under review,” and now it has been reported that Balenciaga has also cut ties with West. In the midst of his ongoing business problems, Kanye has reportedly hired new legal counsel to review his business contracts and transactions. The rapper has not publicly responded to the brands’ boycott of him.

According to TMZ, Camille Vasquez and her firm, Brown Rudnick, will oversee all business matters for the Yeezy CEO, including contracts and deals. Vasquez rose to prominence after she represented Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which lasted six weeks and ended with the former winning by jury verdict.

It was during the highly publicised trial that Vasquez gained enormous popularity and debunked “sexist” rumours of her romantic involvement with Depp.

David Schwimmer recently took to Instagram to criticise Kanye’s recent comments, questioning why brands can’t drop him despite his anti-Semitic remarks. Schwimmer posted a video of the rapper bragging about it on Instagram, where he tagged a brand and asked them to take a stand. David also expressed his support for the Anti-Defamation League’s request that a well-known brand “reconsider supporting the Ye product line” and issue a statement stating that the company and community have “zero tolerance” for antisemitism.

Kanye recently went on an Instagram rant, and the platform restricted the rapper’s account for violating their guidelines. Later, the rapper took to Twitter to continue posting his controversial tweets, one of which contained shocking anti-semitic remarks, drawing widespread condemnation.