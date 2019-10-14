Kapil Sharma Throws A Grand Baby Shower For Wife Ginni Chatrath: See Inside Pics

Share

Kapil Sharma married the love of his life Ginni Chatrath in December last year and is now expecting his first child. The couple had a traditional Punjabi wedding post which they had a grand reception. The comedy king announced his wife’s pregnancy on his show and has now thrown a grand baby shower ceremony for the mom to be.

On October 13, 2019, Kapil Sharma hosted a baby shower ceremony for his expecting wife, Ginni Chatrath and the soon-to-be-mommy radiated pregnancy glow in a pink gown. Ginni accentuated her look with a floral tiara and a diamond neckpiece. On the other hand, the elated daddy-to-be was all smiles for the camera in a polka-dotted blue shirt and denim. Mahhi Vij, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show team amongst the other friends of Kapil and Ginni graced her baby shower ceremony. Here are the pictures:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapil had shared what preparations are going on in the Sharma household for the arrival of their little one. The elated daddy-to-be said, “Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don’t know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc.”