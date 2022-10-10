Karan Johar Quits Twitter: Leaves A Cryptic Tweet Hints At His Reasoning; Check Out!

One of India’s most talented filmmakers, Karan Johar, constantly finds himself in the news because of his tweets. He’s pretty active on Twitter frequently and doesn’t hold back while voicing his opinions and convictions there. However, trolls often pick on him. On Monday, Kjo announced his exit from Twitter in a cryptic tweet that hinted at his reasoning for leaving being the trolls. Here is what the tweet says-

Speaking on Koffee With Karan, he expressed his joy at the success of his talk show to Bollywood Hungama and said he wouldn’t want to alter his way of life due to some people. He comments, “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback, like why Karan talks so much about Alia or people’s sex lives. And I’m like, I don’t think of these things”.

He went on to discuss the ideas that led to the show. ” Maybe I am interested in their sex lives, and that’s why I ask them about it. It’s possible that every discussion I have shows how proud I am of Alia. We must thus monitor me whenever I receive that feedback. It was something I read. It amuses me, though, when people write incorrect long columns, and I respond by saying, ‘It’s just a talk show—and not even a smart chat show.’ A lighthearted, entertaining conversation show. But many people have written lengthy columns about it, and I almost find it amusing that they have the leisure to do so. Not that long, in my opinion. I’m not sure why they are.”

Karan is prepared to helm Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the work front. It is expected to be released in the coming year. In addition, Dharma Productions just celebrated its tenth anniversary in the business.