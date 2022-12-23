Kareena Kapoor Takes Her Instagram Followers Inside Her Apartment, Shares Her Plans For 2023; Watch!

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took her Instagram followers inside her apartment in Mumbai with a new video. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself dancing on a green velvet sofa while talking about her plans for 2023.

The actor was promoting a footwear brand in the clip as she gave a glimpse of her home. With lots of paintings and white candles on a metal stand in frames, the room looked soft as well as regal at the same time.

In the clip, Kareena was seen sitting on a sofa and dancing. The actor showed off her moves. She smiled as the camera zoomed out. She gave a glimpse of her place. She then said, “Hi guys, I am ready to dance my way into 2023, are you ready, because I have my party shoes on.”

After that, the actor showed off another pair of shoes. She said that they were her ‘wedding shoes.’ Kareena added that it is wedding season so it’s party season. It’s celebration season. She said, “So come on, put on your party shoes.” The video showed the spacious room in Kareena’s home. It has wooden floors, a column of framed photographs, and art. It has an elaborate Persian rug.

Let us tell you that Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan moved into their European-inspired home last year. It features a classic palette of white, black, as well as brown. They live with their sons. The house has a swimming pool, a library, and loads of outdoor seating.