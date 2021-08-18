Earlier this month, actress Kareena Kapoor launched her book Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible. While launching the same, she opened up on how she lost her sex drive during the time she was pregnant with her second child, Jeh. Further, in the same session, Kareena also revealed that at that time she had to shoot a romantic song also for her next film, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Now, shedding more light on the topic, the actress recently told a leading publication that her son Jeh, whom she welcomed in February this year, is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha as she was pregnant with him during her song shoot with Aamir.

Before the arrival of her little bundle of joy, Jeh, Kareena shot for her next film for a few weeks in Delhi. She talked to NDTV about her experience as a working lady during her pregnancy. Kareena in her interview with NDTV told, “We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi because I had requested Saif to come with me. After all, Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and a half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly.”

She further added that she consulted her gynecologist about working in times of pandemic and she gave her the red flag to work on the film. Kareena told that she had to take precautionary measures by washing her hands frequently, wearing a mask to stay safe against coronavirus infection, etc. She was also told that as long as she got ample sleep during the day, she could work at night.

So, going by that, Kareena proudly asserted that Jeh was part of a song she shot for the movie. She said, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.”