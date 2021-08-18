The Madam Chief Minister actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story to post a note. In her write-up, Richa talked about how in the film industry, struggling actors are fooled into doing things that are ‘detrimental’ for them. Though she did not take any names, Richa elaborated on her experience when she was naive and people would take advantage of that.

In her note, Richa penned down, “‘Bollywood’, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something detrimental to you/your health/your career, they’ll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you’ll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive.”

Richa also lashed out at the media for being hypocrites in their approach towards nepotism in the industry.

Further in her write-up, Richa added, “Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’.”

The actress concluded her post with a statement cum warning. “Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR, and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee,” wrote Richa.