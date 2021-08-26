Kartik Aaryan Dances With His Little Fan; Says “Small Moments Make You Feel Grateful”

The actor Kartik Aaryan shared a viral video with his little fan of himself on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen motivating a little girl as she performs next to him. Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has always made headlines for going out of his way to engage with his fans. He is often spotted making time for his admirers who wait to get one picture with him. This time, he is winning hearts for his sweet gesture for his young fan.

In a video shared by Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday, the actor Kartik is seen standing next to a little girl who is performing on one of Kartik’s popular tracks. An amused Kartik is seen motivating the little one and suggesting dance steps to her. The video, which has gone viral on the social media handles, has sure left Kartik and his fans in surprise. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Small moments that make you feel grateful.” As soon as he posted the video, his fans posted adorable comments and flooded the post with heart, heart-struck, and fire emojis.

On the work front, Kartik has begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor posted a selfie with Tabu earlier this week with a caption that read, “Begin Again.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks Kartik’s first project with Tabu. The film, which also stars Shershaah actress Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja starrer 2007 film.





The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has several projects to his credit – Freddy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake, Dhamaka, and Captain India among others.