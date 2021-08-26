Dimple Girl Preity Zinta, Who Is Keen On Farming Away From Glamour, Shared A Beautiful Video; Watch It Out

Dimple girl Preity Zinta is focusing away from glamour in farming these days. She has shared a beautiful video from her farm house in Shimla, in which she is happily showing the trees laden with apples and is telling about her memories of apples. Preity looks very happy in the video.

Preity Zinta

Seeing the tree laden with apples, she jumps with joy. Preity tells in the video that she has spent her beautiful childhood days with her maternal grandparents and maternal uncles. She told that when the labourers were doing the work of plucking trees with apples, they were not to be disturbed and were also forbidden to play with apples and throw them here and there.

Preity Zinta

She said, my favorite job was to pluck apples and collect big and small apples. She told that she also liked making apple juice. She said that two years ago she was an official farmer. She further added, “I am glad to be a part of Apple farming community of Himachal belt.” Preity often shares videos related to farming on her Instagram.