Karwa Chauth 2022: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Will Celebrate For First Time!

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here are some celebrities who will be celebrating the auspicious festival for the first time.

Karwa Chauth is a popular festival that celebrates married couples’ relationships. Married women fast from dawn to moonrise on this day in the hopes of ensuring their husbands’ long life, health, and safety. This year’s celebration falls on October 13th.

Every married woman celebrates this day with zeal and devotion. People celebrating this event for the first time, on the other hand, find it quite lovely.

Check out the celebrities who will be celebrating the auspicious occasion for the first time:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. They are regarded as one of Bollywood’s most admirable and popular couples. The couple will celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time.

Alia Bhatt

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor, the most eligible bachelor. It has been five years since they have been dating, and now they’re expecting a child. In addition to being pregnant, the actress will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, a stunning actress, stunned her fans when she married wealthy Indian businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. Mouni Roy regularly posts adorable photos of herself and her husband. Mouni Roy’s first Karwa Chauth will be held on October 13, 2022, making it a special occasion for her fans.

Karishma Tanna

On February 5, 2022, the actress married Varun Bangera, a businessman and property developer. They exchanged vows and received blessings in front of their loved ones. Karishma Tanna’s first Karwa Chauth will be memorable for the couple this year.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were married on December 14, 2021, in a spectacular ceremony filled with joy, love, and smiles. The wedding was a magnificent, romantic expression of love. She will celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time this year, marking an important milestone for the couple.

Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married according to tradition in Himachal Pradesh. Let us inform you that the couple dated for nearly 7 years. Sheetal Thakur is also celebrating her first Karva Chauth this year. Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur were legally married on February 14.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar married on February 2022.

They have been dating each other for a while. Shibani Dandekar is also taking part in her first Karva Chauth this year.