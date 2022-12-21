“Katrina Kaif Represents The Bollywood At Global Level Like Hema Malini”: Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal says that his actress- wife Katrina Kaif is one of the few who has represented Bollywood on the international stage like Hema Malini did. Not only this, According to Vicky kaushal Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan represent the Hindi film industry on the global platform.

In an interview Vicky told Navbharat Times, “I have always said that there are many faces in this industry but Katrina’s work has made her one of the leading faces of the Bollywood industry on the international platform along with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Katrina is known all over the world today as Hema Malini was known in 90s.”

He added: “I don’t think it was smooth and easy task for Katrina to come upto this point. Everything she has achieved, it seems, she has achieved herself. In that regard, I have a lot of respect for her and there is still a long way to go.” We can respect each other and learn from each other.” I think it’s a good part of us.

On the work front, The latest film of Vicky Kaushal Govinda Naam Mera was released online last week on Disney Hotstar.Apart from Vicky, The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. This comedy thriller was directed by Shashank Khaitan and unfortunately received poor reviews.

Not only This, Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur” is Vicky’s next ambitious film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Based on the true story of Field Marshal Sam Hormuji Framji Jamsheji Manekshaw, the film will be released on December 1, 2023. Vicky is also releasing another film about Anand Tiwari on July 28, 2023. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ami Burke. Laxman Utekar’s next film, starring opposite Sara Ali Khan is also set to release.