Katrina Kaif Wants To Haunt Priyanka Chopra For A Day; Find Out Why?

The trailer of the upcoming quirky horror comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi is out and everyone is loving it. The first glimpse of the movie is getting appreciation from every corner of the country. During the trailer launch, Kaif and her team got candid and answered some funny questions related to their film. Katrina also revealed husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to trailer of her film.

When questioned about what Kaushal had to say about her next film, Katrina said that he loved it and it was his praises that gave strength to the entire team. “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to,” stated the Ek Tha Tiger actress.

Katrina was also asked about about who she would want to haunt if she becomes a ghost. To this, she replied, “I would want to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to understand how she manages to work as much as she does, fly here, fly there.”

Siddhanth talked about diversity in the characters he portray on-screen. The Gully Boy actor said, “It is a conscious effort to do different characters because I will get bored doing the same thing. If I had to do the same kind of work, then I would have done CA (Chartered Accountancy). I wanted to explore different things. Hence the previous movie was different and this is a comedy, in which people have not seen me much. I want to surprise everyone.”

Phone Bhoot has Katrina Kaif playing a ghost while Ishaan and Siddhanth play ghostbusters. It is helmed by Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.