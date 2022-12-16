Kiara Advani Shares Hot Picture In Black Dress, Fans Are Praising Her Fiercely

Kiara Advani’s career is going on top these days. The actress gets caught among the fans with each of her films. Hit films like Kabir Singh Ho and Sher Shah have made Kiara stand in the category of A list actresses. Recently, Kiara had come into the limelight when the news of her marriage with Siddharth Malhotra came to the fore. Now the actress is once again making headlines, but not because of the film or marriage, but because of her very hot look.

Kiara Advani has shared pictures of her latest photoshoot on Instagram, in which she is looking very glamorous. The actress wore a black gown, which is deepneck and high thigh slit. Also the dress is back lace. Seeing the boldness of the actress in such a revealing dress, her fans are shocked. Kiara has carried a neck piece of Diamond and Emerald with this stunning black gown. Talking about Kiara Advani’s makeup, she has kept the makeup light while trying a glam look. Also, the actress’s hair is open and she is flaunting her toned legs with a high thigh slit dress. His fans are praising Kiara’s picture fiercely.

Talking about Kiara Advani’s film career, she has many films in the pipeline. These days the actress is shooting for the film RC 15 with South actor Ram Charan. s. Directed by Shankar, this film is a political thriller film. Apart from this, his another film Govinda Naam Mera is going to be released soon.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in this film along with the actress. Govinda Naam Mera will be released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar (16 Dec) instead of theatres. Talking about the writer and director of the film, it is Shashank Khaitan. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions. Apart from this, she is also working in Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen working with him in this film.