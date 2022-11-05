KL Rahul’s Birthday Post For Girlfriend Athiya Shetty Has Suniel Shetty Melting With Love; Checkout!

Cricketer KL Rahul, also Athiya Shetty’s beau, posted the cutest birthday gift for his girlfriend. KL Rahul posted a few adorable photos of himself and Athiya Shetty on his Instagram profile on Saturday. The cricket player is seen posing alongside Athiya in the photo. The couple is dressed casually. In a red sweater, Athiya looks gorgeous. KL Rahula captioned, “Happy birthday to my clown, you make everything better (with a clown and heart emoji). Athiya Shetty quickly replied to her boyfriend’s post, writing “Lover You” and adding a heart.

KL Rahul’s post for Athiya Shetty caught the attention of Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, and her brother Ahan. Both the father-son duo approved the couple by dropping hearts in the comment sections. Saiyami Kher and Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s sister, were other folks who reacted to KL Rahul’s post.

See KL Rahul’s sweet birthday message to Athiya Shetty here:

Athiya also just shared an aesthetic photo of herself with KL Rahul. “favourite one,” she wrote as the caption.

Checkout Athiya’s Post here:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been romantically involved for some time. The duo frequently appears to leave comments on one another’s Instagram posts. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero, which also starred Sooraj Pancholi. In 2019, she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor.