Kylie Jenner Is Still Dating Timothee Chalamet Despite Reports Of A Possible Split

Recent speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship has left fans curious. However, according to TMZ, the reality star and Dune actor are still going strong, despite keeping their romance low-key since April.

Spotted Together

The reports of a possible split were put to rest when Kylie was spotted at Timothee’s home around the time the rumours surfaced. The couple even grabbed tacos together, indicating that they are very much together. While they’ve been keeping things private, it’s evident they’re working on their relationship.

Kylie’s Past And Present

Kylie’s dating history has been in the spotlight, especially after her well-known relationship with rapper Travis Scott. After five years together, they decided to part ways in December 2022. However, they share two beautiful children, Stormi and Aire, and maintain a close friendship while co-parenting.

Amicable Co-Parenting

Travis was briefly linked to Rojean Kar after Aire’s birth, but he denied any romantic involvement. Despite their changed relationship status, Kylie and Travis remain amicable, putting their kids’ well-being first.

Timothee’s Romantic Ties

Timothee, on the other hand, has been known for his high-profile relationships. He has dated Eiza Gonzalez and Lily-Rose Depp, both daughters of famous celebrities. However, his current romance with Kylie seems to be far from the spotlight.

Love In The Air

While fans continue to speculate, the truth is that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still very much together. Their decision to keep their relationship private is a choice they’ve made to nurture their bond away from prying eyes. As fans eagerly await more glimpses of their romance, they can rest assured that love is in the air for these two stars.