Lovers who read together, stays together …..

Spending quality time is very important in a relationship. Having common hobbies is a good advantage…so if you like reading books and want to make your partner read, here is a list of books you can gift or read together. Reading together actually brings couples closer. It builds your mind, develops your imagination, and takes you to places you have never been to. When you can perform this journey with someone you love, it becomes more enjoyable and you feel closer to the person. So grab your favorite coffee mug and some cookies because you’re gonna sit for a long time.

The list starts with Art of Loving by Erich Fromm, it’s an amazing book that is very popular for couples.it is about increasing one’s capacity to love and understanding the confusion between falling in love and the permanent state of being in love. The art of loving argues that the active character of true love involves four basic elements ….care, responsibility, respect, and knowledge. This small book with 133 pages will inspire the couples to look at each other from a different perspective.

The second book that might have your interest in All About Love by bell hooks discusses aspects of love in modern society. These aspects are affection, respect, recognition, commitment, trust, and open and honest communication. In a nutshell, hooks write about the abandonment of love and what it means for the people of today to experience love. Her new vision demonstrates how love is possible.

The next book is How to Be a Person in the World by Heather Havrilesky is a New York Times bestseller. This book is all about the difficult questions you are afraid to ask in a relationship. It is a collection of original, impassioned, and inspiring letters by the author. Heather Havrilesky is an American author, essayist, and humorist. She wrote that this book can be read as advice columns for human relationships.

Our next stop in books is from an Indian author Durjoy Datta, Wish I Could Tell You, this book tackles some of the most common anxieties about being yourself and trusting someone else in the digital age, when you may have never met your lover in person. In the digital age, the virtual world and the real physical world can be hard to distinguish. Datta’s books are full of surprises and plot twists, the best thing about his books is they seem extremely relatable and they take you to a different world while reading. The simple stories always had a deep meaning and realization of truth hidden underneath.

Another Indian author you should read is Sonali Dev, she is one of the most famous Indian romance writers, all of her books have a great story and inspiration. Her Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavour is a modern take on Austen’s novel. Devi commonly blends American and Indian cultures in her works. Her characters come from a variety of backgrounds. These books will help to understand your partners’ interests more.