Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the newest couples of the B-town and this couple makes headlines every now and then either with their social media PDA or with their frequent outings. Malaika and Arjun are happy in their own la la land. It all started last year when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their first public appearance. Ever since rumours of their much-awaited wedding has been doing the rounds. And time and again Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have denied such rumours. The rumours of love blossoming between the two were rife ever since Malaika got divorced, but neither of them acknowledged the truth. The couple is inseparable these days and their photos that surface on social media every now and then are the proof.

But earlier Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and people used to consider them a power couple. The amount of warmth and admiration they used to share was enviable. But it came as a shock when the couple decided to part ways after 18-years of marriage. While Arbaaz tried to mend things, Malaika was adamant to choose her happiness over false societal notions. But divorce doesn’t mean an end of one’s life. And Malaika and Arbaaz are the perfect examples for this as they both had found love again.

Now, Malaika Arora along with her sister Amrita Arora revealed about the relationship Arbaaz Khan shares with their family post-divorce in an interview with Pinkvilla. They also talked about the family’s reaction to the couple’s decision and the bond they share with their son, Arhaan Khan. Speaking about the time when Malaika and Arbaaz were thinking about their separation, Amrita said, “Of course, we(family) did try and talk to them. But at the end of it, they were two consulting adults and they deserved their space.”

Elaborating about their relationship, she and Malaika Arora share with Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora stated, “I don’t understand why it should change?” Malaika stepped in and continued, “Relationships aren’t built overnight, they are built over time. They are very, very special and personal to everybody. You can’t just snap ties. It (Arbaaz’s bond with Amrita) is independent of whatever may have transpired between two adults. That’s independent and they continue to have it. I think my parents have always said it. My sister has maintained it, my brother-in-law has maintained. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family. At the end of the day, he’s my child’s father you know. So certain things can never ever be neglected or overlooked and I think that’s how it should be.”

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle Arbaaz spoke about his equation with ex-wife Malaika. The actor had said, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity.”

He had further added, "I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better."