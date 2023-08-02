Mallika Sherawat’s New Pic Sparks Meme Fest, Netizens Compare It With Sharman Joshi In ‘Golmaal’

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has always raised temperatures with her hot avatars. During her time, she was considered as the sex symbol in the industry. Recently, the actress shared her vacation picture from Los Angeles. In the photo, she flaunted her new haircut. While Mallika looked stunning in her latest style, some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the similarity between her and Sharman Joshi’s look for a particular scene in ‘Golmaal’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a snapshot of herself where she is seen showing her bouncy, and voluminous hair. She is wearing a white-colored outfit with a plunging neckline. Mallika opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with a dainty diamond pendant.

As soon as internet users found the frame floating on social media, they began coming up with hilarious memes. They said that Mallika’s fresh look is reminding them of Sharman’s ‘Golmaal’ scene where he was dressed as a woman.

One user joked, “Mam, Gomaal mein muhe aapka role bohot passant aaya tha.” Another commented, “Arey Laxman yeh tum ho.” A third one penned, “Didn’t know you had done cameo in Golmaal also.”

Let us tell you that before this, Mallika hit headlines for an old video where she talked fearlessly about the state of women in our country. She could be heard tagging India as a ‘regressive country’ when it comes to women. She was lauded by netizens for her progressive thoughts.

Workwise, Mallika Sherawat has many successful films to her credit. She has been part of Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Khwahish, Thank You, and Welcome.