Mohsin Khan Clarifies His Relationship With Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi Amid Their Breakup Rumours

The lead pair of the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi dated each other for a very long time. Sometime back a report in SpotBoye had claimed that the couple had parted ways but had decided to fake their relationship for their show. For the world, they want to paint a different picture and show that all’s well between them.

Then came out a report which claimed that Mohsin and Shivangi refuse to share a vanity van due to personal differences. As per the report, Mohsin had demanded a separate vanity van for himself as he didn’t want to share it with Shivani.

And now in an interview with Times Now Mohsin had clarified that there is no animosity between him and Shivangi and had stated, “We were shooting for a fight sequence in which we had to get into mud. So, the vanity van section which I was provided with didn’t have a bathroom where I could take a shower and it was on the other side of the van. That’s why I asked the production to allot me the portion with bathing area. I have never demanded for a single door vanity van. In fact, today also I am sharing a vanity with Shivangi. All I can say is somebody is trying to divert attention from our hard work and prove us unprofessional.”

Speaking about his equation with Shivangi Mohsin had stated, “, “I have no problems with her. It’s been four years of us working together and I find her a thorough professional.”

In a throwback interview, Mohsin had once revealed what made him fall in love with Shivangi and shared, “I don’t know what made me fall for her. I guess it’s her innocence. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”

In a mid-2018 SpotBoye report had suggested that all is not well between the couple. The leading online portal had quoted a source saying, “There is some sort of disconnect between Shivangi and Mohsin, they are not as warm with each other, as they used to be. It seems like some tension is simmering between the two.”

We hope this is just a lover’s tiff and the couple reunites soon!