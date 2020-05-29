Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. Aaliya’s lawyer revealed that the notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 via WhatsApp and email. Until now, neither Aaliya not her lawyer opened up what exactly was in the notice. As per the latest report published in a leading daily, Aaliya demands Rs 30 crores alimony. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Demands Rs 30 Crores, A 4-BHK Flat As Alimony.

According to a report published in Navbaharat Times, Aaliya has also demanded the custody of both the children. A source revealed that in the notice sent to Nawazuddin, his wife Aaliya has demanded Rs 30 crore alimony and a 4-BHK flat in Yaari road, Mumbai. In the form of permanent alimony, she has asked for Rs 10 crore for herself, and for the security of their two kids, and a fixed deposits of Rs 10 crore each, making it a total of Rs 30 crore.

The report further states that Aaliya’s lawyer has refused to comment about this, while Aaliya hung up the call saying that this is her personal matter. She also said that, the things she had a problem with already been told to media and doesn’t want to talk about this now. Aaliya further said that it’s between her and Nawaz, and whatever has been told, is not true.

In an interview with spotboye.com, Aaliya was asked about the drastic step she had taken. She said, “I kept hearing about his affairs, I used to leave the house and his female friends used to come in. I have tolerated him to the level which one can’t even think of. And those who are asking, why am I leaving him now, so let me tell them that I had left him before too. If I am leaving him when his career is at the peak and we have two kids together, one can understand how disturbed I would be to take such a drastic step.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Demands Rs 30 Crores, A 4-BHK Flat As Alimony

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Reveals They’ve Been Living Apart Since 4-5 Years, “He Never Gave Me The Respect That…”