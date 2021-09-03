Preparations for Siddharth Shukla’s funeral began today. Police and the media descended at the Cooper hospital on Friday, a day after actor Siddharth Shukla died at the age of 40. Siddharth’s funeral is expected to take place today.

The actor, best known for his popular television show Balika Vadhu and for winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested that he’d suffered a heart attack, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Visuals of a police ‘bandobast’ outside the hospital were shared online. News reporters were also present, while an ambulance waited outside. Actor Arjun Bijlani and models Aly Goni and Asim Riaz arrived at the late actor’s house. Asim had participated in the same Bigg Boss season as Siddharth.

“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. “Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won’t be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem,” told a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3, and made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaz Gill.