On Malaika Arora’s 49th birthday, Arjun Kapoor Shares A Breathtaking Photo And Writes, “Be mine,”

Today marks Malaika Arora’s 49th birthday. On Sunday night, her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, posted a beautiful unseen photo of them together on social media, and fans could not look away from the gorgeous picture. He captions it with a sweet note, ” The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine…”

Arjun is visible behind Malaika in the widely shared photo of the couple striking a sensual stance in front of a mirror. Malaika shared the post on her Instagram story with a comment, Only urs” and a red heart emoticon. Friends and admirers left heart and fire emojis in the comments section shortly after Arjun published the photo. Many others sent Malaika heartfelt birthday greetings. Siddharth Malhotra writes, “Happy happy bday @malaikaaroraofficial love and happiness always”, followed by a heart emoji. Director Abhishek Kapoor comments, “Happy birthday Malla.”

One fan commented,” The sweetest thing I saw this whole day”. Another adds, “My favourite couple, love u both.”

Arjun and Malaika have been romantically involved for a while, and they recently a few years ago made things official. The couple is unfazed by the vitriol and trolls that have been directed at them because of their 12-year age difference and continues to show each other affection on social media.

Arjun will next be featured in Kuttey, a dark comedy directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, opposite Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. In addition, he co-stars in the action movie The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet, as well as Mudassar Aziz’s Meri Patni Ka Remake.