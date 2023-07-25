Pakistani Bride Weighed In 70 Kgs Gold Bricks In Dubai; User Says; ‘No Food In The Country, Show-Off At Peak’

Creative weddings, where imagination meets celebration in the most extraordinary ways has setting the internet on fire. Gone are the days of monotonous weddings when people used to gather and get the bride and groom married in the most simplistic way. These days weddings are elevated to new heights as couples incorporate unique rituals to make their wedding viral. The case is no different this time when recently a Pakistani bride was weighed in gold bricks on her wedding. Amid the Pakistan’s economic crisis, the businessman has gone to the extent of boasting of his social status. The viral clip has set internet abuzz.

A Pakistani Bride gets weighed with gold bricks

Revered for its luster, rarity and enduring beauty, gold has played a pivotal role in weddings across diverse cultures. Undoubtedly, gold continues to serve as a symbol of wealth and prosperity in several Asian weddings commonly in India and Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani businessman and father grabbed eyeballs after he weighed his daughter with gold bricks equal to her body weight.

The Pakistani bride donned a stunning green lehenga, a matching multi-colored choli and a red-toned dupatta. The weighing scale on which the bride was asked to sit on had huge gold bricks placed on the other side.

Netizens reaction to the viral clip of Bride being weighed in gold bricks

The viral of the Pakistani bride drew several reactions from the internet users. Undoubtedly, netizens mocked the businessman father for boasting off his social status during the time of economic crisis in Pakistan. One user commented, “Itna paisa agar gareebon mat baata hota ya unkr ghar rashan dalwaya hota to kitni duayen lagti un logo.” Another one wrote, “What’s the benefit of all this? … She will be just married after doing such cringe not super married.” While a third one had written, “There is no food to eat in Pakistan, people are dying due to starvation. No one giving loan to Pakistan and you are showing off.”

Pakistani bride reveals the hidden truth

Bride Ayesha Tahir, disclosed the reality surrounding the gold bricks after the video received critical remarks. The bride revealed that her family had the gold-weighing ritual in order to incorporate the theme of the renowned Bollywood film, Jodha Akbar. She further shared that the society misunderstood the clip and labelled the theme celebration ‘dowry’.

For the unversed, Pakistan is undergoing a critical economic crisis.. It has lead serious ramifications on the general public and prices of food, oil and gas have sharply risen up. Growth, development and jobs are continuously receding each passing day.