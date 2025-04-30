Palak Tiwari Mobbed By Fans At Bhootnii Music Launch, Carried Out Of Jeep Amid Chaos

Actor Palak Tiwari experienced a dramatic moment during the music launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii in Mumbai on Tuesday. The rising star, who appeared at the event alongside Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, was mobbed by an excited crowd, forcing her team to physically carry her out of her vehicle.

The chaotic scene unfolded outside the venue as fans swarmed her jeep, making it nearly impossible for her to exit on her own. A video from the event captures Palak, dressed in a striking blue lehenga, being lifted out of the jeep by a team member as she smiled and waved to the crowd. Another clip shows her graciously acknowledging the fan frenzy, making a heart gesture while seated in the car.

Fans online were quick to shower the young actor with compliments. One commented, “To be honest, she is the prettiest among Bollywood’s current generation,” while another simply wrote, “Angel vibes.”

Palak Tiwari rose to fame with the viral music video Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu, followed by Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari and actor Raja Chaudhary.

She now stars in The Bhootnii, a horror comedy also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film is set to release in cinemas on May 1. It will face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which releases the same day.