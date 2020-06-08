Ekta Kapoor’s hit establishment Naagin 4 is going off-air and this news has unquestionably made her fans upset. Be that as it may, on the more splendid side, the creators have just reported for Naagin 5, leaving everybody overly energized. The fourth season which saw Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead jobs will have an indisputable consummation once the lockdown is lifted. Notwithstanding, as the appearance of season 5 was reported, who will be next Naagin has been humming a great deal in the media. A few names have risen on who will exposition the female lead including Bigg Boss notoriety Mahek Chahal, Dipika Kakar and Hina Khan and Shivin Narang.

Presently there have been reports that another Bigg Boss hopeful is said to attempting the lead job and he is in all honesty Paras Chhabra. The on-screen character who appreciates an enormous fan base after the acclaim in Bigg Boss 13 is accepted to be a piece of Naagin 4 and in case you’re eager to see him onscreen, let us reveal to you that nothing of those sorts will occur as Paras isn’t doing the show. Prior, bits of gossip were overflowing of Bigg Boss 13 next in line and famous model Asim Riaz playing the male lead in Naagin 5 inverse well known TV bahu Divyanka Tripathi. Notwithstanding, them two rubbished the reports. All things considered, as Paras is likewise not a piece of the show, we wonder who will be going ahead board.

In the interim, Rashami Desai was the most recent contestant in the show who assumed the job of Shalakha – the substitution of Jasmin Bhasin yet due to COVID-19 emergency, even she is no longer to be related with Naagin 4. After the exit of Desai, the producers have additionally educated the leads regarding the show Nia and Vijay about the finish of the show.

The producers guaranteed that the choice isn’t assumed the premise of the budgetary limitations totally, the way that in spite of the considerable number of experimentations, the show couldn’t meet the desires which constrained them to make this stride.