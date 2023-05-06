‘Farted In Public’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Embarrassing Memory She Would Like To Forget!

Global star Priyanka Chopra is all over the place these days. After promoting her much-awaited web series ‘Citadel’ in different countries, the actress was seen turning heads with her look at ‘Met Gala 2023’.

Recently, Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas graced the premiere of their film ‘Love Again’ in New York. While talking on ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gillian’, the actress opened up on a ‘really embarassing memory’ that no one knew about, but she wants to forget altogether.

Priyanka stated, “I farted in public once. I had Mexican in lunch. No one knew. I would like to forget that.” As soon as this confession from PC came, several social media users started commenting on how they can identify with Priyanka’s situation. One user wrote, “Relatable.” Another said, “Nooo Priyanka! Why are you so blunt?”





Before this, Priyanka grabbed headlines when she revealed how she was sidelined by Bollywood lobbies and went into ‘deep depression’ after her nose surgery had gone wrong. The actress also told that her late father Ashok Chopra was the one to get her out of that dark phase. He encouraged her to undergo a corrective surgery.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra’s latest film ‘Love Again’ is getting rave reviews on internet. The film stars Priyanka opposite Sam Heughan. Nick has a cameo appearance in the film. The film is about giving another chance to love after one’s partner passes away.

Besides ‘Love Again’, Priyanka’s web show ‘Citadel’ is doing wonders on OTT. The series which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video stars Priyanka alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The action-thriller is directed he Russo Brothers.

Priyanka will soon return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The shooting of the same is yet to begin.