Postpartum Struggles: 5 Tips To Ensure Your Baby Is Comfortable

Every new mother has the instinct to nurture her baby. You can’t fail but want to be as good as possible. Every modern mother feels this, and it is entirely normal. No new mother has experience caring for a baby, and there’s so much to learn.

When a new life is brought into this world, it deserves the best care possible. Since you have no idea how to do it, you’ll probably ask some of the more experienced people in your life – your mother, older sister, relatives, and friends. Some of them already had a baby, and they’ll give you a few pointers.

However, every experience is different. You must learn your baby’s habits, temper, and mentality as you go. Some things are still universal. All babies need to be dressed, fed and have a good place to sleep. If you want to know how to provide the best comfort and care for your newborn, keep reading and see some tips.

1. Cover it with a baby wrap

Baby wraps and snuggles are essential for newborns. Many parents refuse to put this on their babies because they prevent their movement, but this is a great solution for keeping them comfortable. Parents feel sorry for limiting the baby’s arm and leg movement, but there’s no better idea to keep them calm.

Find a great swaddle. One that will be soft and comfortable. Try the Snuggle Hunny swaddle set, and be sure that your baby enjoys sleeping in it. Baby wraps and swaddles are ideal for keeping your baby’s arms in place, and the reason to do this is to prevent them from getting scared by the movement.

Babies are scared from the swinging of their own hands, and when you wrap them, they calm down, fall asleep, and get the rest they need. When they’re well-rested, you can unroll them again and let them stretch out.

2. Skin-on-skin breastfeeding is always smart

Babies are deeply connected with their mothers. While in the wound, they can hear and feel everything the mother hears and feels. After the birth, this connection stays, and your baby needs to feel like it’s with its mother again.

Breastfeeding is the most comfortable zone for any baby. To ensure your little one is feeling safe and happy, it’s best to provide what it knows as perfection. Take its clothes off and let it feel your skin. You’ll see how it snuggles inside your lap and breasts. It will feel your heartbeat and know there’s no better place in the world to be.

3. Stress-free parents make relaxed children

Too many people ignore that babies are emotionally connected to their parents, especially their mothers. The baby also feels everything they feel, no matter that they are now separate beings. Your baby can see and feel when you’re frightened, stressed, and anxious.

You don’t have to cry to show it; the baby will cry for you when you’re anxious. This is why you must do everything in your power to create a stress-free home. Eliminate all the tension and problems inside the household and opt for relaxed and happy parenting.

4. Slowly adjust to the night-day routine

Babies are still not aware of the day-night principle. As adults, we take this for granted and expect everyone to go to sleep when the night falls, but for newborns, this is an entirely new and confusing concept. Since they can’t understand what we’re saying, they’ll keep doing what they do best – cry for every need of theirs.

Have patience. Your baby will surely wake up every two hours and will look around while you’re tired. They will learn the cycle after two or three months. Even if it takes more, be patient, and wait for their inner clock to realize that nighttime is the best time to go to sleep.

5. Keep a cool room temperature and a light-dressed baby

Don’t make the mistake millions of parents make. Don’t overdress your baby. In fear that it will be cold, parents often overdress their babies. If you feel warm enough in a t-shirt, be sure that they don’t need two layers and a blanket on top.

It is similar in the winter. Your room temperature is probably not freezing, and they’ll be entirely fine with two layers of clothes. Their body temperature fluctuates and depends on their surroundings, so if you overdress them, they’ll feel uncomfortable and start crying.

Conclusion

All babies have different characters and will cry for various things. Some struggle with a tummy ache, which is normal in many babies, and others simply miss the mom’s wound comfort. It will take some time until they grow up enough to find their own way and create a personal comfort zone, but once they learn how to do it, the life of their parents will also change.