As Bol Bachchan finished 8 years today, entertainer maker Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared the throwback pictures including him, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rohit Shetty. The film which released in 2012 additionally featured Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora, and Archana Puran Singh, Jeetu Verma, who weren’t labelled or referenced in Ajay Devgn’s posts. Prachi Desai got out Ajay Devgn for not referencing them, and Netizens were all acclaim for Prachi and commended her for saying it.

Sharing pictures with Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, on Instagram as well as Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn wrote “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)#8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty.” Prachi Desai replied to Ajay Devgn’s tweet, and called him out, tagging all the actors that Ajay Devgn missed out on. She wrote, “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan.”

Soon, comments flooded on Prachi Desai’s tweet and while one fan wrote, “Oh my! Bollywood has become ballsy all of a sudden! You go girl!,” another user wrote, “So glad you called him out. About time they stopped snatching others credit and giving each other medals. Love you Prachi.” Take a look:

On the other hand, replying to Ajay Devgn’s post, Abhishek Bachchan hinted at a sequel of Bol Bachchan. He said that he is ready for round 2, and also asked Rohit Shetty if he was listening.