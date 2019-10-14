Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals The Biggest Tip For A Good Married Life And Admits She Wants To Be Mom Soon

Share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are winning the hearts of millions ever since they first got married, or even earlier when they started dating. This couple is often seen spending a lot of quality time with each other. The two tied the knot in December last year and will celebrate their first anniversary in December this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to let go of the opportunity to express their love for each other in media and both can be seen always supporting and completing each other. And well, this is a rule that we all have to follow.

PeeCee said, “ I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that’s the best part of being married.” And a part of contentment comes from the feeling of comfort which Priyanka gets when she is around her hubby Nick Jonas.

She further added, “I think the most surprising part, every single day when I wake up I’m like, ‘Oh, I have a home. Like, this is my home. This person is my home.’

And that family just might be expanding soon, going by the Sky Is Pink actress revelation. “I’ve wanted to experience motherhood ever since I was 12 years old. I love kids, I’ve always wanted to have kids. And whenever God blesses us with that (having children)it’s something that we both want- she said. Right now they both are enjoying their time together and showing off their love for the world to see.

The actress also mentioned a previous incident wherein both of them were out with their friends when Priyanka had to leave for an important meeting. Priyanka revealed that it was their second or third date when she was doing a big meeting in LA. Her team from India and America had both come down while she was on a boat with a bunch of their friends, who were reluctant to let her go. She was ready to cancel the meeting when Nick took her aside and explained to her that he understands how much she’s worked to be where she is today.

Nick convinced Priyanka that he will take their friends out for dinner while she can finish up with her work and joined them afterward. That’s when PeeCee realized Nick is a keeper.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s film The Sky Is Pink released on October 11, 2019, and the movie has received decent reviews. The movie also co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.