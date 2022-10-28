Priyanka Chopra Swipes Husband Nick Jonas’ Shirt Once Again And Fans Are Loving It- Checkout!

Priyanka Chopra simply adores stealing her husband Nick Jonas’ clothes for her outings, and her fans always adore it. Once again, the actress just took out a loan for one of his clothes, and now the internet is roaring!

In a picture posted by Priyanka’s Instagram fan club, the actress can be seen wearing a crop top, a mustard half-sleeve shirt with black abstract motifs and an exquisite mirror design, and black pants. She topped off her stunning look with subtle lip colour and mascara. They also shared a picture of Nick rocking the same shirt on another occasion.

Fairly shortly as the photo was shared, comments and likes poured in from all over. ‘ ‘A family that stays and prays together shares clothes too,’ one of their fans wrote, and another added, ‘The accuracy Marriage = wearing/stealing husband clothes and take photos with it.’ One writes, ‘ I find this funny when she takes his clothes.’ This makes other fans laugh.

Everyone was taken aback when Priyanka announced she was getting married to Nick. In Rajasthan, the couple wed in grandeur in the presence of their closest family and friends. Since then, their love tale has been making the town crimson. Earlier this year, Nick and Priyanka welcomed a girl via surrogacy.

Regarding her professional career, Priyanka will next be seen in Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s roles in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa.” She also appears in the web series “Citadel.”