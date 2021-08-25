The third week has started in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and a lot of new things are being seen this week, especially when it comes to romance. Where on one side there is a tinge of romance between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. At the same time, something has started cooking up between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita as well.

Actually, while accepting Shamita’s heart at the beginning of the week, Rakesh said that I should always have my own people with me, I like Shamita very much and I belong with her, so I stay with her. I would like the same thing, in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The 17th day started with love and romance in Big Boss OTT. During this, at the beginning of the day, Raqesh Bapat woke up Shamita Shetty while kissing her in the morning.

In this video, you can see that Shamita is lying on the bed and Rakesh Bapat is seen kissing her hand, this video of her is going viral on the internet. A special connection is being seen in the house between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat and in this video also Raqesh’s attachment to Shamita is clearly visible. Raqesh was recently seen flirting with Shamita and the audience is also liking this association of both.

For the past few days, Raqesh seems to be very caring for Shamita. Contestants were seen discussing the strong bonding of Raqesh and Shamita for the past few days. By the way, Raqesh and Shamita are enjoying each other’s friendship right now. It will be interesting to see how far the connection between the two goes.