Rakhi Sawant Gives An Inside Tour Of Her Hubby’s Home In UK: Netizens Call It Bengaluru

Rakhi Sawant has been on a posting spree since she secretly got married to the UK based Indian Ritesh. She claims that he works for Trump’s company and doesn’t want to get into the limelight. However, she has not yet revealed the face of her husband.

She also claims to be planning to the United Kingdom with hubby but her Visa has not yet been approved. Until then, she says she would live with her in-laws in Bengaluru. Currently, she seems to be in the United Kingdom with her husband for the house warming party and her grihapravesh ceremony.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant shared some posts on social media that really gives a glimpse of her house in the UK and she also mentioned that it was the house of her NRI husband in the UK.

She shared some photos and videos on social media and in that we can see a house, which has a room with breakfast along with snow-covered mountain and Rakhi claims that she always goes for a regular walk through these places.

View this post on Instagram

But, the fans of Rakhi Sawant are not yet convinced about her posts and some of the fans pointed out the fact that the locality that was shared by Rakhi Sawant on her social media handle was from Bangalore.