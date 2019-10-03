Ranveer Singh Trolls Deepika Padukone, Gets A Warning From Wifey In Return, “You Ain’t Getting Dinner Tonight”

Share

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone felt the same click when they worked together and soon they fell for each other. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one such couple we look up to their chemistry seem just so perfect. Be it their social media PDA, events or interviews the two just can’t stop gushing about each other.

A few days back Deepika decided to share some of the remarks from her report card from back in school and Ranveer didn’t let go off the opportunity to have us overwhelmed with his comments. In one such remark her teacher wrote “Deepika must learn to follow instructions. To this Ranveer reacted saying, “Yes teacher, I agree” but who knew that Deepika would troll in return. She replied saying, “You Ain’t Getting Dinner Tonight”. Take a look at their funny banter below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3DCWNogKAo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In an interview, Deepika had once revealed what had attracted her towards Ranveer and she said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back. People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine, very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”

Talking about her husband Ranveer in a Times of India interview Deepika had revealed that he is a completely different person at home.“I don’t know what happens when he leaves the house as he’s an extremely different person than which I think also people will start seeing. Like if you see it in his work, which is that there’s an extremely quiet side to him, there’s an extremely intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there’s a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him.”

On the other hand, Ranveer had once shared his experience as a married man and said, “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”

In a GQ interview, Deepika had talked about spending her rest of life with Ranveer and said, “I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be.”

Ranveer and Deepika are one-of-a-kind couple we wish them an eternity of togetherness.