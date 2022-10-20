Ram & Sita From “Ramayan” Will Return To Television; Promo Is Out!

The madness of Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayana” has not diminished even today. Even now, people give the same love and respect to television’s Ram (Arun Govil) and Sita (Dipika Chikhlia). It is the love of the audience because of which Rama and Sita of “Ramayana” are going to appear together again on television. Yes! You read it right. The on-screen pair of Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia is soon going to knock on the stage of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.”

TV’s Ram-Sita came together again

The audience gave a lot of love to Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in the roles of Ram and Sita. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia played the characters of Ram and Sita on TV in such a way that everyone really started considering them as God. The chemistry between them was well-liked in the Ramayana. Now, once again, both the actors are going to appear on television. Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia will be seen together sharing the stage of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

A new promo of the dance-based show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10,” airing on Colors TV, has been shared. On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, Dipika Chikhilia and Arun Govil are coming as guests on this reality show. Arun Govil will also be seen killing Ravana in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” In the shared promo, both the actors from “Ramayana” were seen recreating the scene from the popular mythological show.

Arun Govil killed Ravana

In the new promo of the show, Dipika, standing with Arun Govil, says, “The meaning of my life will be fulfilled when you are welcomed into every household.” After this, Arun Govil kills Ravana by shooting arrows. After a long hiatus, Ram and Sita of “Ramayana” will be loved by all the viewers on television. The new promo of “Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa” has brought back many old memories. In this promo, the contestant of the show, Nia Sharma, is seen giving a wonderful performance as Maa Kali in front of Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhilia. Dipika was very impressed with Nia’s performance. Talking about Nia, she says that it felt like I’m seeing the real Kali Maa.

It’s worth mentioning that, recently, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10” saw two wild card entries, which were Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar opted out of the show due to health-related reasons. The contestants of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” who have remained now are Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Dutee Chand, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. The show premiered on September 3rd.