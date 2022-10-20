Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Caught On Camera Amid Dating Rumors; What’s Brewing?

What’s brewing? Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the new topics of discussion in tinsel town. There has been a buzz of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are extremely attracted to each other and even started dating. This ‘Ishq Wala’ started at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party and everyone realized that something was cooking between them. Karan spoke to Ananya on his show, Koffee With Karan 7 about what’s cooking between her and Aditya. And she couldn’t stop blushing. And now they are here.

Last night, Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali event at her new residence in Mumbai. She did it with her sister Nupur Sanon. They invited many seniors to join the party. And at that party, B’town stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Kapur were seen talking with each other. Their closeness grabbed much attention.

They were caught in a selfie clicked by Kriti with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. They did not know that they were a part of the photo. They were in a deep conversation. Also when Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Pandey appeared on the show, KJo asked her who she would look good with, to which she replied Aditya Roy Kapur. Later Karan said that he thought Ananya likes Aditya. Bhava instantly replied, “yes, even he also finds her very hot.”

If they ever come public and talk about their relationship, Bollywood stars Aditya and Ananya will be one of the hottest couples in town. He was in a relationship with Shraddha Kapoor earlier. The two were very strong. But reports suggested that things didn’t work out. They later parted ways.