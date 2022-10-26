Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Lost Her Voice Singing Kesariya; Refuses To Promote Brahmastra Anymore!

Actor Alia Bhatt posted a video of her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor saying that they refused to promote their film Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva. But finally agreed to it. On November 4, Brahmastra will premiere on the streaming platform Disney+.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared the fun video on Wednesday. It started with Ranbir saying to someone over the phone, “Nahi bhai hogaya (No, brother, it’s over). I’m done. I’m done with Brahmastra promotions, I’m done with Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, which means what? Promotions, more promotions and more promotions?”

He further said, “Itna toh Alia ne film mein ‘Shiva, Shiva’ nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karun? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu ‘devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye. (Not even Alia has said ‘Shiva, Shiva’ so many times in the film. I’ve become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone’s home, personally ask them ‘ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it’).”

“Light arahi hai, light arahi hai, light aa chuki hai. Happy Diwali. Brahmastra monster hit hai. Aur yeh kya, Ayan ko lagta hai ki Brahmastra ke promotions ke alawa meri life hi nahi hai (Light is coming, light has come. Happy Diwali. Brahmastra is a monster hit. What does Ayan think that I don’t have a life except for Brahmastra promotions?) Baap banne wala hun (I’m going to be a father), such a big moment in my life,” said he.

In the video, Ranbir asked the person to hold on as he received another call. The call was from Ayan. He said to Ayan, “Hey Ayan. We must. Ya ya, we must promote. Correct. Ya ya, let’s do it. Sabko dekhni padegi (Everyone has to watch) Brahmastra, right. Okay. Yes sir, light is coming.”