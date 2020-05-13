Ranbir Kapoor Stops To Talk To The Paps After Father Rishi Kapoor’s Tehravi, Alia Bhatt Asks To Wear Mask

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor lost his dad Rishi Kapoor to cancer and Alia has been standing rock strong to support the actor. The two had been together and even reached the Tehravi of the legendary actor together. Meanwhile, they stopped near the paps to not just give them a quick snap but also ask their well-being.

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the Kapoor residence to attend the of Rishi Kapoor’s Tehravi puja. Ranbir and Alia came together in the same car, as they were leaving the venue, Ranbir stopped his car to have a conversation with photographers who were waiting for some photos outside the venue.

Ranbir stopped the car, rolled down the window and asked photographers ‘sab theek hai’ (All’s fine?)’. Alia who was seated next to him urged the photographers to wear masks during the times of Coronavirus. Ranbir then even enquired whether photographers are allowed to operate in tough times of pandemic. Watch the video:

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were performed by the close family members and friends. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima who couldn’t attend the last rites of her father reached the next day and attended the prayer meet of the late father. On Rishi Kapoor’s Tehravi, Riddhima took to her social media and shared a picture of herself standing next to his father’s photo frame. She captioned the picture, “Love you always Papa.”