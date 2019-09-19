Raveena Tandon Becomes A Nani: Adopted Daughter Chhaya Delivers First Baby

Raveena Tandon is one of those Bollywood actresses who fought all odds and shattered all stereotypes. She is in the list of those actresses that share names like Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, etc. The actresses adopted two girls when she was only 21 before even marrying in the Thadani family.

Raveena Tandon was just 21 when she had adopted two baby girls, Chhaya and Pooja. The two girls were the daughters of her distant cousin who had died when the kids were young. In a throwback interview, Raveena had expressed how she found sisters in her daughters and had remarked, “I was just 21 years old when I adopted two girls. But they were like the two sisters I never had. We grew up together. In fact, I told them all the mistakes that I made in my life so that they wouldn’t make the same in theirs.”

Sharing the pictures from the baby shower ceremony, Raveena had written, “Me and my brood! My baby’s baby! The countdown has begun!! @officialrashathadani.” And now, the Thadani clan is on cloud nine as Chhaya has embraced motherhood for the first time and they have welcomed the newborn with a traditional homecoming ceremony. Sharing pictures from the puja and announcing the good news on social media, Raveena wrote, “Thanking the pantheon almighty. The baby comes home.” Here are the pictures from Chhaya’s baby shower ceremony and baby’s homecoming rituals: