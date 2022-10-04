Richa-Ali Look Royal At Awadhi Themed Reception At Lucknow, Groom’s Family Hosted The Function!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty when they attended an event in Lucknow before their wedding. Richa and Ali took an unconventional approach to their wedding and attended receptions in several cities before rather than after the wedding. In the latest picture, the soon-to-be-married couple attended an evening reception in Lucknow hosted by the groom’s family.

On Tuesday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared photos of the Awadi royal-style event via their Instagram accounts. Richa wears a cream-coloured gharara with dupattas and a long veil. She complemented the outfits of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with heavy jewellery. Ali completed it with gold and beige shervani designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The couple posed for a romantic photo at a celebration in Lucknow. Richa added the wedding hashtag “RiAli” along with the sentence “I got you” on her Instagram account. Along with the photo, Ali added the wedding hashtag “Ek silsila tum bhi ho” along with Shayari.

In the comments, their entertainment industry friends congratulated the two and were full of praise. Zareen Khan wrote, “You are a very beautiful bride, Richa” and Swara Bhasker said, “You are beautiful.” Tilotama Shome wrote Ufffff Janemans. Saba Azad, Rasika Duggal and Rhea Chakraborty also sent warm comments to the couple.

Richa and Ali enjoyed haldi, Mehendi, sanjeet and cocktails at the Gymkhana club in Delhi before flying to Lucknow on the Royal Bash on Monday evening. The event was hosted by the Ali family. Depending on the theme, the décor incorporates elements of Awadhi Lucknowi culture and is complemented by gold curtains and chandeliers. The evening began with a Qawwali performance by the Sabri brothers from Rajasthan. Guests are treated to Awadi cuisine prepared in a long-standing Lucknow family business.

Richa and Ali will be getting married on October 6th and will wrap up the wedding with a reception in Mumbai on October 7th. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after 7 years of dating, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2022 is the 10th year of their marriage.