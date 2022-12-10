Rohit Shetty Talks About His Experience Of Working With Deepika And Ranveer, Said – “Both Are Very Different”

Rohit Shetty is making headlines these days for his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. The director will be seen working with Ranveer Singh in this film. But Ranveer Singh’s film also stars his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Actually, Deepika Padukone will be seen dancing to a song with Ranveer in this film. Not only this, Rohit Shetty has recently announced that Deepika Padukone will entertain people as Lady Singham in ‘Singham Again’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. This news has made the fans happy. Now in a recent interview, Rohit Shetty has told about his experience of working with Ranveer and Deepika.

Ranveer and Deepika

After making such a big announcement of casting the first female cop in his cop universe, Rohit Shetty has now revealed how different it is working with Deepika and Ranveer Singh. Talking about the two in a recent press conference, the filmmaker said, ‘I think the way I work with both of them is very different. The biggest difference is that Ranveer has to subdue me and my team. He is like a generator, which goes on. He has to be caught, whereas Deepika is in control, she knows what she is doing. Even Ranveer knows, he is very hardworking as far as comedy is concerned.’

Rohit And Deepika

Sharing an anecdote from his experience directing the star duo for the song ‘Current Laga Re’ from the film ‘Cirkus’, Rohit Shetty said, ‘Ranveer rehearsed for about ten days for this song, while Deepika had come straight to the set. About casting Deepika as his first female cop, Rohit said, ‘My next film is Singham Again. Everyone asks me when will I present Lady Singham. So, Deepika Padukone will be playing Lady Singham in Singham Again. She will be my female cop from Cop Universe and we are going to start working on it together next year. While Deepika has worked with the director in ‘Chennai Express’, the pairing of Rohit and Ranveer will be seen in ‘Simba’ and now ‘Cirkus’.