Rubina Dilaik’s Big Reveal, ‘We are Expecting TWINS,’ Opens up About Her Ongoing Pregnancy Journey

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik, has made a big revelation about her pregnancy. In her new vlog, Rubina Dilaik revealed the news that she and Abhinav Shukla are expecting twin babies. She also shared her experience and the challenges she faced during her pregnancy. The actress further shared details about her ongoing pregnancy journey.

Rubina Dilaik shares the news with her fans

In her latest vlog, Rubina Dilaik announced the news and said, “I wish to share with you that we are expecting twins.” She further added that his husband Abhinav Shukla was in disbelief to know about this when they first saw their babies through the ultra scan. She further talked about how the couple did not talked about this at all after they left the doctor’s clinic and headed to their home as it was quite difficult for both of them to digest this exciting news.

In the vlog Rubina also said it was her doctor who suggested to not reveal this news, “The next day, we had blood tests and the doctor called us again to the clinic. The doctor explained to us that we have to be extremely careful. We didn’t inform our family first three months as the doctor asked us to be extremely careful. The babies can cross healthily first 12 weeks, and for that, we have to hold our reins and ask us not to share this with anyone. Because there are many chances when one of the fetuses perishes.”

Mom-to-be Rubina with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina talked about how her first trimester went stressful as the couple could not share this joyful news with their friends. She added, “Only I know how those three months have been.” The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared that the doctor informed them that multiple pregnancies face a little more complication and everything has to be done very cautiously.

After three months get over, and the got her scan done, they finally got to know that their twins were doing well. She expressed how she and Abhinav were relieved when they returned after this scan.Rubina recalled those three months and said that it was stressful as she was working and battling with nausea, food diversions, mood swings, etc.