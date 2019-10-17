Sara Ali Khan Brutally Trolled For Her Distressed Jeans, Called A Beggar By People

Share

Sara Ali Khan has been one of those actresses who were welcomed in the industry with open arms. She has just been two movies old but has left a mark on everyone with her down to earth nature and amazing behaviour. Her first appearance itself grabbed a lot of limelight owing to her natural flow of wit and sarcasm. But now, she must’ve experienced that in Bollywood, fame is a double-edged sword. You get love along with all the trolls.

Sara was in town in her regular chirpy and amazing sense. But she was trolled for something totally out of the box. She was a bright yellow tee with a pair of distressed jeans. The actress’ distress jeans were way more distressed than one would even think of. Sara, darling you should opt for shorts better these pair distress jeans according to us. Also, that bright yellow T-shirt would have suited better on anything else than this one.

Netizens called her poor and asking to donate clothes as Diwali is around the corner. Yet another Instagram user took it to another level with a hilarious comment, where the user wrote, “Jeans kaha h pocket m bomb blast hua kya.”