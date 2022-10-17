‘Shaadi Mubarak Ho,’ Sidharth Malhotra Turns Red After Salman Khan Teases Him With Kiara Advani’s Name!

For the Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the cat is finally out of the bag. At a time when media mills are buzzing with rumours of Sidharth and Kiara tying the knot soon, superstar Salman Khan has come up with a confirmation on the same.

It so happened that Malhotra along with Rakul Preet Singh appeared on Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 16 during Weekend Ka Vaar to promote their upcoming fantasy comedy film, Thank God. While the trio was interacting, Salman decided to tease Sidharth with his lady love, Kiara.

Salman began by congratulating Sidharth on completing 10 years in the industry. In a next moment, he was heard congratulating the Student Of The Year actor for his wedding. “Congratulations, Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?” Salman quoted while pulling Sidharth’s leg.

A blushing Sidharth covered up by saying, “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?” However, Salman left everyone in laughter with his response, “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai. Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.”

When Sidharth said that Kiara is just his co-star and a good friend, Salman took the conversation further by saying, “Jab tak ho na jaaye, you cannot tell kiske saath hogi aur uske baad bhi you cannot tell, kiske saath aur hogi.” To this, Sidharth replied, ” Nai, bhai, karni to ek hi baar hai, Quality over quantity.”

Let us tell you that after playing hide and seek for all these years about their relationship, Sidharth and Kiara are finally taking it further with a wedding soon. The two will reportedly have a registered wedding in April 2023, followed by a reception in Delhi.