Shah Rukh Khan Is Confident Of His Upcoming Films, “They Are Going To Be Superhit,” Find Out Why?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the heartbeat of millions. He has been missing from the screens for four years but 2023 will be his year. Khan is making a comeback with three big films- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. His fans are hell excited about these ventures and talking about Shah, he is quite confident about the fate of his forthcoming films.

Recently, SRK attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at the Expo Centre. A video from the event is going viral on the internet. In the clip, King Khan is heard talking about the pre-release sentiments of his movies. He is saying that he doesn’t need to be nervous about his upcoming films. He also said that he might sound arrogant to state that he has full faith in his films and that they all will be superhit but that is not the case.

Explaining the lack of arrogance in his statement, the Baazigar actor stated, “That’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, and work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”

“It’s a child-like belief, that looks like ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and as result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also,” he added further.

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. He is coming up next with Pathaan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he also has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty.