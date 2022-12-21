Shahrukh Khan Becomes Only Indian Among ‘World’s 50 Greatest Actors’ To Feature In Empire Magazine

Shahrukh Khan has been included in the international list of the 50 greatest actors of all time. This list compiled by Empire Magazine includes some of the biggest and most memorable names in the film industry such as Marlon Brando, Tom Hanks and Kate Winslet. Shah Rukh is the only actor from India.

The list includes Shah Rukh’s name and mentions several important roles in his long career. These include Rahul Khanna in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas Mukherjee in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Mohan Bhargava in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades, and Rizwan Khan in Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan.

The magazine continued: “The beloved movie star of Ms. Marvel has a career spanning 40 years, with near-constant hits and billions of fans. This would not be possible without amazing charisma and absolute dominance. skills. Get familiar with almost any genre, there is very little you can’t do.”

#ShahRukhKhan becomes the only Indian actor to be a part of @empiremagazine’s list of 50 greatest actors of all time.

In their own words, “there’s pretty much nothing he can’t do”🙌🏻😎@iamsrk, the Pride Of India! ❤️🇮🇳

Link:https://t.co/YrqNpGB1sv#SRK #Pathaan #JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/1CqW8DVFc1 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

The Star of Om Shanti Om is the only Indian actor to make the list along with celebrities such as Al Pacino, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio. The list also includes Shah Rukh’s iconic lines from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, ““Every day kills us a little. The bomb will only kill you once.” He played an Indian army major named Samar Anand in the film, which was Yash Chopra’s last directorial effort. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma also play the lead roles.

Shah Rukh was last seen in a cameo role in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s first song, Besharam Rang, has been the subject of recent controversy with many people objecting to the song’s costumes, including Deepika’s saffron bikini.