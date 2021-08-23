Shilpa Shetty says ‘Aurat Ko Apne Pati Ke Baad, Ladai Ladni Padti Hai’, Talks About Women’s Struggle

Shilpa Shetty is geared up to return to Super dancer Chapter 4 tonight and her fans cannot keep calm. The actress kept faraway from the show for ages after her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. Shilpa Shetty had a troublesome time after Raj was arrested. The actress had asked everyone to let the law take its course and not embroil her family into the controversy. Now, as she returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4 Shilpa Shetty has been grabbing headlines again. The actress’s promos videos are going viral on social media sort of a wildfire. During a recent promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4, we see Shilpa turning emotional on seeing her Anshika’s performance on Rani Lakshmibai. The actress was moved to tears together with her powerful act and went on to speak about how women need to suffer for his or her rights and their individuality after her husband.

Praising Anshika after her performance and while talking about the social stigma around women, Shilpa Shetty said, “Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I want I can see the society’s face because even today, women must fight for his or her rights, after their husbands, fight for his or her entity, and for his or her children.) This story, it gives us women the facility to fight and he or she fought along with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman.”

Back when Shilpa had released an announcement after Raj Kundra’s arrest, she had requested the media portal as a mother “o respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the identical.” Here’s here post: