Shoaib Ibrahim Crossed All Limits To Separate From Dipika Kakkar, Had Put Stardom On Stake!

TV5 Actor Shoaib Ibrahim is celebrating his birthday today as he was born on June 20, 1984, in Bhopal, Nawabs’ capital city. Shoaib’s love life is no less than a cinematic story. He got to popularity as Prem Bhardwaj in the serial Sasural Simar Ka. He had a crush on divorcee Dipika Kakkar and had tried everything to obtain her. Even his stardom was at stake. Today on shoaib’s Birthday, we’re going to tell you about Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s love story.

How Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika kakkar met?

Let us inform you that Shoaib and Deepika met for the first time on the set of the same serial that catapulted Shoaib to popularity. Simar’s in-laws were the true stars of this serial. When they come close to each other while working on this serial, they had no idea.

Both Shoaib- Dipika Felt their love after Shoaib quits the show

Dipika discovered love after Shoaib Ibrahim quit the serial Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib was in a similar situation. In such a moment, they both told each other about the state of their hearts. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar dated for nearly three years after hearing their heart. When Dipika’s family learned of her relationship with Shoaib, they protested. Shoaib, on the other hand, didn’t care who will say what. Even his stardom was on the risk.

Shoaib proposed Dipika in Filmy Style

Nach Baliye was also attended by Shoaib and Dipika. Shoaib proposed to Deepika on the stage and made her wear a ring. Both were married in the year 2018. Let us remind you about Deepika that in order to enter this relationship, she changed her faith and changed her name to Faiza Ibrahim. Deepika Kakkar is frequently mocked on social media for this reason.Currently they are expecting their first child and waiting for his or her arrival in July.