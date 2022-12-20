Shocking! Marathi Star Tejaswini Pandit Reveals Pune Based Corporator Asked For Sexual Favours; Deets Inside!

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit recently recalled a terrifying incident that happened during the struggling days of her career. The diva revealed that a Pune-based corporator allegedly asked her for sexual favors. She added that he owned a house in Pune and the actress was a tenant in his house.

She recalled the horrifying incident. She said that it was around 2009-10. She used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of her had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator.

She continued saying that when she reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to her. There was a glass of water on the table, she picked it up and threw it on his face. She did not enter this profession to do such things, or else she would not have stayed in a rental apartment. She said that she would have brought homes and cars and whatnot.

Actress Pandit feels that people have judged her because of her profession. She had a conversation with Soumitra Pote for his podcast Mitramhane, the Tu Hi Re star. She said, “It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me.”

On the professional front, with Kedar Shinde’s film Aga Bai Arrecha, Tejaswini made her acting debut in 2004. She acted in many famous Marathi films such as Deva, Tu Hi Re, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Natha Pure Ata etc.